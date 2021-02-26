Bharat Bandh: Supported by the AITWA and nearly 40,000 other trade associations, the agitators have warned of 'chakka jam' across the country if their demands are not met.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All commercial markets across the country will remain shut on Friday as a part of the nationwide agitation called by the Indian traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in protest against the rising fuel price, goods and services tax (GST) and the new e-way laws.

Supported by the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) and nearly 40,000 other trade associations, the agitators have warned of 'chakka jam' across the country if their demands are not met.

However, the CAIT has said that all essential services like medicine shops, milk and vegetable shops will remain open and will not be affected by the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' on Friday.

What services will remain affected?

* Road services will remain affected from 6 am to 8 pm today as transport companies have decided to support the bandh.

* Commercial markets will likely remain closed in many parts of the country.

* Chartered accountants and tax advocates have also backed the bandh and will unlikely provide their services.

* Traders will not log into their GST portals

What services will not be affected?

* All essential services -- medical shops, milk, vegetable shops, etc. -- will continue their services.

* Bank services will remain unaffected by the bandh.

What are the demands of the protesters?

The protesters want the central government to review the provisions of the GST and simplify the tax system in India. They claim that GST is one of the "most complex taxation systems" and has severely affected the traders and needs to be re-written.

"Illogical and huge penalties on small error, threat of cancellation of GST registration, not giving opportunity to rectify error in GSTR (GST return) are some of the trouble-making provisions," Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM) National General Secretary V K Bansal said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The agitators are also protesting over the provisions of the new E-way law and skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices across the country. They want the central government to scrap the contentious E-way law or at least remove some of its provisions.

"AITWA demands abolishing the E-way bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using FASTag connectivity to E-invoice," said AITWA National President Mahendra Arya.

