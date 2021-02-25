Bharat Bandh: Apart from rising fuel rates, the CAIT also wants the central government to review the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and scrap the E-way bill laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With fuel rates reaching a new high in India, Traders' body The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday and has decided to hold a 'chakka jam' in several parts of the country.

Apart from rising fuel rates, the CAIT also wants the central government to review the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and scrap the E-way bill laws.

"We highly regret such a dismal attitude and picture of the GST which has compelled the trade union leaders attending the conference to call for a Bharat Trade Bandh," the CAIT said in a statement.

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) and nearly 40,000 trade associations have supported the CAIT's call for Bharat Bandh on Friday, saying transporters "should not be subjected to various penalties issued by the government for any time-based compliance target of transit".

What are the demands of the protesters?

The protesters want the Centre to review the GST regime and simplify the tax slabs in India. The CAIT has called the GST one of the "most complex taxation systems" which has resulted in "misery to traders".

"The GST needs to be simplified to the extent that even a small trader operating his from remote area/s should also be able to comply with GST without any external help," the CAIT has said.

The protesters also want the Centre to scrap the E-way bill laws, a permit that transporters need to carry during the transportation of goods from one place to another.

"AITWA demands abolishing the E-way bill as the newly introduced E-invoice is good enough for preventing tax evasion. Vehicles may be tracked by the Government using FASTag connectivity to E-invoice," said AITWA National President Mahendra Arya, as reported by The Times of India.

"Diesel prices should be reduced and mechanisms need to be discussed and created with the Transport Industry for future regulation. Diesel prices should be equalised across the length and breadth of the nation," he added.

