New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A two-day nationwide strike, which began on Monday, has been called out by a joint forum of central trade unions in protest against the Centre's policies, which have been defined as "anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies".

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. The bandh was called by the trade unions on March 22 following a meeting. Due to the bandh, several essential services such as banking, transportation, railways, and electricity has been hit, especially in West Bengal and Kerala.

2. In a statement, the joint forum said the bandh will also have an impact on rural India as informal workers from farming sectors will also join the protest. It said unions in railways and defence sectors might also take part in the protest.

3. The joint forum wants the Centre to scrap the proposed changes in labour laws, stop privatisation, and the national monetisation pipeline.

4. They also want the Centre to increase the allocation of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

5. "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies," Amarjeet Kaur, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary, told news agency PTI.

6. Due to the bandh, the Union Power Ministry has issued an alert, directing state-run to ensure round-the-clock power supply. "The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have called for a nationwide strike with effect from 06:00 hrs of March 28 to 06:00 hrs of March 30, 2022," it said.

7. Due to the bandh, the State Bank of India (SBI) - India's largest lender - has warned that its services might remain affected on Monday and Tuesday. "We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike," it said.

8. Similarly, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) said Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served notices to go on strike on March 28-29. "While bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent by the strike," it said.

9. Canara Bank has also said that its functioning may remain affected due to the bandh. However, it said that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of its services.

10. Earlier, the West Bengal government had directed all its officers to remain present in their respective offices on Monday and Tuesday. "In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices will remain open and employees shall report for duty on those days," it had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma