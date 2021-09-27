New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To mark a year of the Centre's three farm laws, farmers early on Monday began a "Bharat Bandh", following a nationwide call by farmer unions demanding to scrap the legislation. Hundreds of farmers gathered at various places across the country blocking national highways, including those connecting Delhi to Punjab and Haryana, squatting on railway tracks and roads leading to traffic diversions and disruptions in vehicular movement.

Delhi Traffic Police has said the vehicular movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur. Gurugram saw major traffic congestion due to the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces. Delhi-Amritsar National Highway has been blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra. The National Highway 44 in Haryana have also been blocked. On the Tikri border, farmers sat on the railway tracks at Bahadurgarh railway station.

Rail operations in Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions were impacted by people sitting on tracks. More than 20 railway tracks in Delhi were blocked by protesting farmers. Over 20 trains in the Ambala and Ferozepur division have been affected, according to Northern Railway. Farmers have also blocked the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Here are the LIVE Updates from SKM's Bharat Bandh:

11:38 am: Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Farmers are continuously protesting & the Modi govt is refusing to withdraw the laws. The struggle will continue & intensify further: K Balakrishnan, CPI (M) State Secretary

11:27 am: Tamil Nadu: Protesters agitating against the three farm laws break police barricade in Anna Salai area of Chennai, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today; protesters detained by police

Tamil Nadu: Protesters agitating against the three farm laws break police barricade in Anna Salai area of Chennai, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today; protesters detained by police



11:20 am: Watch Video:

11:20 am: Watch Video:

Massive traffic jam at Delhi-UP border; NH24, NH9 blocked by farmers. Security beefed up by Delhi Police



For more, follow: https://t.co/o77aurdjIF pic.twitter.com/ZlmxFLPlQA — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 27, 2021

11:00 am: Train operations affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions as people are sitting on railway tracks. More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi division. About 25 trains affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions: Northern Railway

10:50 am: Punjab: Protesters agitating against the three farm laws sit on railway tracks at Devidaspura village in Amritsar, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today.

10:25 am: Farmers have blocked Delhi-Meerut Expressway at Ghazipur border Delhi. So now both NH-24 and NH-9 are blocked for traffic movement.

10:20 am: Massive traffic snarl seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today.

10:00 am: Andhra Pradesh: Left parties protest in front of Vijayawada bus station to observe Bharat Bandh today against 3 farm laws It's a national protest against policies of central govt. Farmers are protesting since last 10 months against the 3 farm laws: P Madhu, State Secy, CPI (M)

9:30 am: Kerala: Roads wear deserted look; shops are closed in Thiruvananthapuram. Trade unions affiliated to LDF & UDF support the call for Bharat Bandh today against the three farm laws.

9:10 am: Karnataka: Various organizations protest outside Kalaburagi Central bus station as farmer organisations call for Bharat Bandh today against 3 farm laws. "Many organizations are supporting our farmers and participating in the nation-wide call for bandh," says protester K Neela

9:03 am: Amritsar, Punjab | At all locations where farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed since 5 am. Farmers' protests are peaceful, so forces have also been told to not behave untowardly with them and bring to my notice if something happens: Inspector Sanjeev Kumar

8:55 am: Bihar: RJD leader Mukesh Raushan and other members & workers of the party protest in Hajipur, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations against the 3 farm laws. Traffic congestion seen on Hajipur-Muzaffarpur road, movement on Mahatma Gandhi Setu affected too.

8:45 am: Farmer organisations have called a Bharat Bandh in continuation of their protest against the three farm laws. Visuals from Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border, where protesters speak with the people moving through the area.

8:25 am: Farmer organisations' Bharat Bandh call today against the three farm laws | "Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma has been closed," tweets Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

8:20 am: Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4pm. No farmer is coming here from outside: Rakesh Tikait, BKU

8:16 am: Farmers protest at Ghazipur border continue as farmer organisations call a “Bharat Bandh” today against the three farm laws. The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest.

8:08 am: Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers, agitating against farm laws.

8:00 am: "In view of the Bharat bandh call by protesting farmers, we have blocked the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) till 4 pm," says a farmer

7:50 am: Haryana Police issued an advisory on Sunday stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state today. Haryana Police spokesman informed that elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the civil and police administration in Haryana according to directions of the state government.

7:40 am: SKM has said that the bandh will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm tomorrow. In this period, all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

7:25 am: Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday, to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, has garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society. State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh will extend their support to the 'Bharat Bandh' protest.

7:15 am: Following Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, the BJP Kisan Morcha on Sunday said that the SKM's dream of "Bharat Bandh" will not be fulfilled and their misunderstanding will be cleared tomorrow. Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar said, "The dream of Bharat Bandh will not be fulfilled and the misunderstanding will be cleared tomorrow. These people are only doing politics as assembly elections in states are approaching."

6:45 am: Congress stands with farmer unions' demand for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against three farm laws passed in the Parliament last year, said party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Sidhu urged all party workers against the "three unconstitutional black laws".

6:30 am: Farmers' wing of Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSRCP has extended support to the nationwide bandh on Monday, expressing solidarity with the farmers' associations. YSR Congress Party's farmers Wing State President M.V.S. Nagi Reddy announced support for the shutdown. He told reporters that the demands that farmers have been raising in the national capital are already being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, especially providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) of the crops.

6:00 am: The Bharat Bandh, announced by the agitating farmers and supported by opposition parties, turned into a lockdown in Kerala today with both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF backing it. The state has already announced that all university examinations scheduled for Monday would be postponed. Public transport including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws will be off the road, but private vehicles can apply. Shops and establishments would remain shut.

