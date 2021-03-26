Bharat Bandh LIVE: All roads and trains will be blocked and all services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Protesters squatted on railway tracks at 32 locations across Punjab and Haryana on Friday as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against agri laws, leading to disruption of rail traffic. A railway spokesperson said four Shatabdi trains have been cancelled and 31 other trains detained due to the protests. The 32 locations where train movement has been disrupted fall under the Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the railways.

Hundreds of farmers blocked several highways on Friday to mark the 12-hour long Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, to mark the completion of four months of their protest against the three Agri laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. The bandh, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), will be observed till 6 pm. All roads and trains will be blocked and all services are expected to remain suspended, except for ambulance and other essential services.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Bharat Bandh:

12;45 pm; Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee members block Amritsar-Delhi railway track in Amritsar, during the 12 hour long ‘Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha

11;20 am; The Delhi Police on Friday closed both carriageways of National Highway-24 passing through the Ghazipur border in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws.

11:00 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended support to the Bharat Bandh and said that 'Satyagraha' was the way to oppose these laws and hoped that the protest will be peaceful.

10:40 am: The 32 locations where train movement has been disrupted fall under the Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the railways

10;15 am; Protesters are sitting at 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana spanning Delhi, Ambala & Firozepur division affecting rail movement. Train services affected at 32 locations, 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled: Indian Railways

9:15 am: A group of protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws

#WATCH A group of protesters sing and dance at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP) during 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws pic.twitter.com/gkPWwKnTiP — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

9:00 am: Punjab: Protestors block railway track in Amritsar as a mark of protest against the three agricultural laws during 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha

8:45 am: Visakhapatnam: Members of Left parties held a protest demonstration at Maddilapalem junction today against the Centre over agriculture laws and privatisation of Vizag steel plant

8:30 am: Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a 12 hour long ‘Bharat Bandh’ today, protestors block the road at Singhu Border

8:15 am: Ambala: Protesters block GT Road and railway track near Shahpur, in view of 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws

8:00 am: Protesters block the Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border) in view of 12-hour 'Bharat Bandh' call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha against Centre's Farm Laws

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan