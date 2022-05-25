New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Demanding a caste-based census, the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh (Nation-wide Strike) today. The Bharat Bandh has been called to protest the Centre's denial of conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Besides, the BAMCEF has also demanded reservations for the SC/ST/OBC communities in the private sector.

Apart from the caste-based census and reservations of SC/ST/OBC communities, the BAMCEF is also protesting against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)in elections, the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR). BAMCEF also demanded a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

The other key demands include the implementation of a separate electorate in OBC reservation in Panchayat polls in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, resumption of the old pension scheme, protection of labour rights and no displacement of tribal people.

Several parties including BJP's ally Janata Dal-United have been demanding a caste-based census in the country. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that a caste-based census would enable the government to work for the development of various sections of the society. "We will start it soon and will also ensure it is implemented properly. Once the caste-based Census is done, the government can work for their development," he said.

Earlier, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said that the Government of India has decided as a matter of policy "not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census".

"The State governments of Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Government of India decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in the Lok Sabha.

The Centre had in September last year also told the Supreme Court that the caste Census of Backward Classes is administratively difficult and cumbersome" and excluding such information from the purview of the Census is a "conscious policy decision". The Centre's stand assumes significance after a 10-party delegation from Bihar, which was led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a caste Census.

States including Odisha, Maharashtra and Bihar last year requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Odisha government wrote to the Centre urging for holding an enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) along with the general census in 2021.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan