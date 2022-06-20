New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Armed forces aspirants, protesting against the Centre's newly launched Agnipath Scheme, have called for Bharat Bandh today to mark their agitation against the new recruitment model, which is aimed to induct youngsters into the Indian Armed Forces. Protests have been going on for the past five days in many parts of the country including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana among others.

Security has been beefed up in Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Haryana's Faridabad in wake of the calls to Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme. Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday ruled out any possibility to roll back the new recruitment scheme and noted that only those who didn't participate in arson and protests will be recruited after police verification.

Latest Updates From Bharat Bandh Over Agnipath Scheme:

- Due to agitation over the Agnipath scheme, 181 Mail Express cancelled and 348 passenger trains cancelled. Partially cancelled are 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains. No diverted trains: Ministry of Railways

- Delhi | Heavy traffic at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by UP Police in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme. ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh says, "We're ensuring that no protester can pass through here, we're coordinating with Delhi Police."

- Punjab | Security at Amritsar railway station, in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme. "Platforms, tracks & entries being monitored. We're coordinating with RPF, GRP & Railways' Intelligence to see that no miscreant does anything & the passengers don't face any problem".

- Uttar Pradesh | We have made full arrangements. Everyone including GRP, RPF, civil police have been deployed...I appeal to the students not to get misled by anti-social elements. Timely announcements being made, and there is help desk for the public. They can get all the information at the help desk: RPF IG Tarique Ahmad on trains' cancellation amid Bharat Bandh calls over Agnipath scheme, in UP's Gorakhpur.

- Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway as Delhi Police begins checking of vehicles in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme, called by some organisations.

- Security deployed at Vijayawada Junction railway station in wake of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations, against Agnipath Scheme. Barbed wires were also put up. Additional police forces were deployed in all prime locations of the city.

- Passengers at Gorakhpur Railway Station were troubled after trains got cancelled amid the Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath Scheme. "Have been waiting for 3-4 hours. When we checked train status last night,it didn't say cancellation, but on reaching here we found out about it", they say.

- Security at Man Singh Road ahead of Congress' protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi as well as in wake of Bharat Bandh against Agnipath Scheme.

- Normal life continues in Siliguri, amid the call for Bharat Bandh by some organisations against Agnipath Scheme. Public transport, including school buses, plying on the roads. Government offices remain open. Security personnel deployed in wake of the bandh call.

- We'll sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today and in the evening at 5 pm we'll meet the President and demand that the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn. The scheme should first be discussed with youth and in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn: Congress' Ajay Maken

- The Karnataka Police are on high alert mode as the intelligence agencies have warned that protests against the Agnipath scheme might break out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rallies in Karnataka. Modi is visiting the state for a 2-day tour after one-and-a-half years.

- Security personnel deployed at Howrah Station, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi Junction, Shalimar railway station and other locations in Howrah in view of Bharat Bandh called by some organisations today, against Agnipath Scheme. "Police force has been deployed at multiple locations. We are ready to tackle any kind of situation that may arise. We also urge the youth to not get involved in any untoward activity," the police said.

- Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna in view of the Bharat Bandh called by some organisations today, in protest against Agnipath Scheme.

- The Punjab Police was directed to be on alert in view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20 against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, informed the officials on Sunday. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.

- Faridabad police have tightened security in view of the call for a possible Bharat Bandh tomorrow against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours, as per a police official.

- "All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.

- "For this, along with the police blocks already put up by the Faridabad Police, 11 other police blocks have been put up including Badarpur Border, Durga Builders, Prahladpur, Shooting Range, Mangar, Sikri border, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Railway Station, metro station, toll taxes etc. have been marked. Tomorrow, more than 2,000 policemen from Faridabad will be fielded to ensure that law and order is maintained in the city," the police said.

- All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" called by certain organisations, the state education official informed on Sunday. Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. "In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," Sharma, said.

- The protest against the Centre's scheme took place in 11 states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam on Friday, 17 June. In a few states, the protests turned violent, which included setting trains on fire and stone-pelting incidents, and arrests were made. In Uttar Pradesh, at least 250 people have been arrested and six FIRs lodged until Friday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan