Farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws are observing a nationwide strike today, which has been supported by several Opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that Delhi Police has kept party convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since Monday after he visited Singhu Border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

"Important : BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," the party tweeted.

However, Delhi Police denied charges levelled by AAP and said that it was a general deployment of security to avoid clashes between parties. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest," said Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi.

Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border and reviewed arrangements made for them by the city government. The visit came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party extended its support to the Bharat Bandh called by protesting farmers on December 8.

"CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we will serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry," said AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws. The Centre's offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.

On the bandh called by farmers on Tuesday, the chief minister said, "AAP will participate in the nationwide strike. I hope the whole country joins it peacefully and I appeal to them to join and support the farmers".

"I have come to survey the arrangements. The toilets are clean. Water isn't reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed," he said.

"The farmers said they are happy with the arrangements. Our MLA Jarnail Singh spent the night here in support of them. All our volunteers and party members are involved in serving the farmers," Kejriwal added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta