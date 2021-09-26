New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, to mark the first anniversary of the three controversial farm laws passed by the Centre last year. The SKM has appealed to people to participate in the Bandh against the 'anti-farmer laws'. The Bandh has been called from 6 AM to 4 PM across the country. Several political parties have extended their support to the farmers including Congress, CPI(M), NCP, and TMC.

"As this historic struggle completes ten months, SKM has called Monday (September 27) to be observed as 'Bharat Bandh' against the anti-farmer Modi government," SKM said.

"we appeal to all organisations of workers, traders, transporters, businessmen, students, youth and women and all social movements to extend solidarity with the farmers that day," it added.

Here's everything you need to know about Bharat Bandh:

What are the timings?

The Bandh will start from 6 AM and will continue till 4 PM. It will be held across the country.

Voluntary participation

The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner, the SKM has assured.

What will be closed/opened?

All government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country.

All emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

Which political parties will participate?

Apart from the leaders of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has also openly announced to join the farmers' organizations in the Bandh. Tejashwi Yadav, the prominent leader of RJD in Bihar, has announced to take to the road during the Bandh.

Besides, parties like TDP in Andhra Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, JDS in Karnataka, ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu have also declared their support for the Bandh. Punjab's new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also extended his support.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha