Farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 AM to 3 PM as part of their stir

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The pan-India shutdown called by farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws is expected to have an impact after several trade unions extended support to it even as the farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown.

While farmers said they will block key roads during their 'chakka jam' protest from 11 am to 3 pm, protesters started stopping trains and blocking highways in several states since morning. 'Rail Roko' attempts were made in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bharat Bandh:

13:23 pm: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer leaders and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "stealing" from farmers.

"Modi ji, stop stealing from farmers. All fellow citizens know that today is Bharat Bandh. Make our food growers' struggle successful by fully supporting it," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

13:12 pm: BJP is perplexed by the farmers and CM Kejriwal. They are perplexed after he went to meet the farmers at Singhu border. He has been put under house arrest ever since he returned, his house has been barricaded. Entry/exit of people not being allowed: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

13:01 pm: When the bills were present in the parliament, the opposition had portrayed that government will stop MSP operation and shut the APMC mandis. The govt didn’t do it. In fact, government assured that MSP operations will be improved further: Union Minister & BJP Leader Smriti Irani

13:00 pm: Tomorrow 5-6 people from different political parties are going to sit, discuss and take a collective stand...We have a 5 pm appointment tomorrow with the President. We will present our collective stand before him: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

12:59 pm: Arvind Kejriwal had shown his support for the farm bills when he notified a gazette. Gazette is notified when the government accepts a bill administratively and politically. So he has given his acceptance to this bill already: Union Minister & BJP Leader Smriti Irani

12:57 pm: I had said that APMC needs some reforms. APMC Act should continue but with reforms. There is no doubt that I had written the letter. But their three Acts does not even mention APMC. They are just trying to divert the attention. No need to give importance: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

11:50 am: Farmers’ associations demonstrate at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of Bharat Bandh call.

“If govt can make law they can repeal it as well. They must work with farmer associations and experts. We'll leave only after we get it in writing,” says a farmer leader.

11:45 am: Punjab: Farmers protesting the farm laws in Mohali, block Chandigarh highway.

11:29 am: This statement is absolutely incorrect. As being the CM of Delhi, he can move around wherever he wants: Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi on AAP's allegations of Arvind Kejriwal being put under house arrest

11:13 am: It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest: Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi

11:12 am: The opposition who is asking to roll back these laws is hypocritical as they had passed the contract farming act while in power. Congress has mentioned the introduction of these laws in their manifesto: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

11:11 am: Farmers had demanded remunerative price additional to the cost and we are giving them 50% above the cost. Congress has never offered anything during their tenure. It is PM Modi who is giving this: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

11:10 am: Assam: Police detain a few people that were protesting in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today.

10:46 am: CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' & support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry: Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP

10:35 am: Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, tweets Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

10:34 am: Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties and Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest at NH 16 in Visakhapatnam.

10:33 am: If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go & talk to them (farmers): Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

10:32 am: It's no political Bandh. It's our sentiment. Farmer organisations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag. It's our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn't be: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

10:06 am: Bihar: RJD workers burn a tyre at Ganj Chowk in Darbhanga, in protest against Centre, and show their support to Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.

10:01 am: Karnataka: Congress leaders protest in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions, raise slogans against the Centre and show black flags, in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Party leaders Siddaramaiah, BK Hariprasad, Ramalinga Reddy and others present.

09:56 am: Officers are taking rounds in their respective areas and ensuring that no one imposes Bandh forcibly. Everyone has been instructed to ensure security of railway stations, bus stands, metro stations and autos. We'll strictly deal with anyone who takes law in their hands: Additional CP

09:55 am: We're ensuring that public don't face inconvenience and there's no traffic disruption. Adequate security deployed at all important entry/exit points to/from the dist. We also deployed PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force: Love Kumar, Addl CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar

09:27 am: Telangana: Road Transport Corporation workers in Kamareddy extend their support to Bharat Bandh.

09:19 am: West Bengal: Left political parties protest on the railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata and stop a train.

09:12 am: Bihar: Security personnel deployed in Patna, in the wake of Bharat Bandh.

09:07 am: Heavy deployment of security at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).

09:05 am: Maharashtra: Pune APMC market remains open on 'Bharat Bandh'

"We support farmers' agitation. But we've kept the market open today so farm produces coming in from other states can be stored or else they will rot. It will be sold tomorrow only," says a local trader, Sachin Paygude

08:41 am: Traffic Updates from Delhi and Haryana

Available open borders to Haryana are - Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders: Delhi Traffic Police

Tikri, Jharoda borders, Dhansa are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic: Delhi Traffic Police

08:33 am: Our protest will be completely peaceful. If someone gets stuck for 2-3 hours in a Bandh called by us, we provide them with water and fruits. Ours is a different concept: Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union

08:25 am: Delhi: Farmers staying at Burari's Nirankari Samagam Ground gathered for prayers this morning. The protest at the Ground entered 13th day today.

08:23 am: Visuals from the Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border area

08:10 am: Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that the responsibility lies with the Centre to ensure that the spark of the protest doesn't spread further. "The strategy of dividing and beating doesn't always work. The government needs to create conducive and trustworthy environment for talks with the farmers," the party said.

08:05 am: Odisha: Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions stop trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

07:55 am: All examinations scheduled on 8th Dec under Osmania University jurisdiction have been postponed due to Bharat Bandh. The revised schedule will be given in due course of time. Examinations scheduled from 9th Dec will be held as per schedule: Controller of Exams, Osmania University

07:43 am: Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained.

07:40 am: Farmer unions have said that they are firm on not allowing any political leader on stage during the protests, which would be observed "peacefully" and without disturbing ambulance and emergency services.

07:29 am: On Monday, the Centre asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security and that peace and tranquillity must be maintained during the strike.

07:27 am: Congress interim president said that she will not celebrate her birthday on December 9 in view of the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

07:10 am: Bharat Bandh Traffic Updates: Delhi, Haryana Police issue advisories; know which roads to avoid and which routes to take

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta