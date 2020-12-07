Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the pan-India ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by agitating farmers against the Centre’s farm laws, Delhi Police and Haryana Police have issued separate advisories and suggested alternate routes for smooth movement of traffic.

The protesting farmers have called nationwide shutdown on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Eish Singhal, Delhi Police (PRO), said adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police to ensure normal movement of people on roads during 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed, it said.

"The National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides. So those travelling are suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. Traffic has also been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road," it said.

Those travelling towards Noida have been advised to take DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic, it said.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid the Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use the DND," the Traffic Police said.

The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

"People are advised to avoid NH-24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi," it added.

However, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, it said.

Traffic police said those travelling to Haryana can take the route via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that elaborate arrangements have been made by the civil and police administration, as per directions of the state government.

Officials said the main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) might see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm.

The Haryana official said all the residents are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journeys accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience. All districts have also been advised to issue local advisories in this regard, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta