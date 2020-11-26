Bharat Bandh: Meanwhile, the Central government had on Wednesday warned government officials to stay away from the strike, saying its instructions prohibit the employees from participating in any form of strike.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A nationwide strike by 10 central unions was called for today in which over 25 crore workers will participate in protests against various newly introduced labour policies of the government. Transport services, banking services are likely to be hit across the country as several transport unions and banking unions are also part of the protest. Autos and taxi services in various parts of the country will also be curtailed in view of the protest.

Meanwhile, the Central government had on Wednesday warned government officials to stay away from the strike, saying its instructions prohibit the employees from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave or any action that abet any form of strike or protest in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. The UP government also extended the Essential Services Maintenance Act, banning strikes in all departments and corporations under it for a period of another six months.

Here's all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh today:

The call for Bharat Bandh today was made by 10 central unions from across the country. The 10 unions are Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

West Bengal: Members of Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, CPI(M) and Congress block railway track in Jadavpur as trade unions observe nationwide strike against new labour policies introduced by the Centre pic.twitter.com/h37MVHSuYI — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Bhubaneswar: Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions & All Orissa Petrol & Diesel Pump Workers Union hold demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour laws pic.twitter.com/ufVwyQD4La — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

These unions have several demands from the government including the withdrawal anti-labour codes introduced recently. The demands by the unions include cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month for all non-income taxpaying families and 10 kilograms free ration per person per month to all needy people. Withdrawal of all “anti-farmer laws and anti-worker labour codes and stopping of privatisation of the public sector.

The unions have also demanded expansion of Centre's MGNREGA scheme, the rural employment guarantee scheme, to increase the working days to 200 days in a year in rural areas. The y have also demanded enhanced wages and extension of the employment guarantee to urban areas. The demands also include pension to all, scrapping National Pension System.

Which services will be affected?

The call for Bharat Bandh may witness several services being affected including industries, banking and transport as workers from different sectors are taking part in the nationwide protest. The banking services in several parts of the country may also get affected as All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) are participating in the strike.

Kerala: Bus services affected, markets closed in Kochi as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws pic.twitter.com/uLCuegOIdX — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

West Bengal: The members of Left trade union block railway track at Belgharia station in North 24 Parganas (Pics 1&2) and hold a demonstration in Kolkata (Pics 3&4), during a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws pic.twitter.com/CTNcyRZixn — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The call for Bharat Bandh came after the Lok Sabha recently passed 3 new labour laws by dismantling existing 27 enactments in the name of Ease of Business. The AIBEA in a statement stated that these enactments are purely in the interest of corporates. "In the process, 75 per cent of workers are being pushed out of the orbits of labour laws since they will have no legal protection under the new enactment,” the AIBEA said.

