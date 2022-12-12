Bhanuben Babariya, The Only Women Minister In Bhupendra Patel's Cabinet

Bhanuben, a third-time MLA, becomes the only woman cabinet minister in the new Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government in Gujarat.

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya was the only woman among the 17 MLAs who took the oath of office as cabinet ministers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat on Monday. She has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the third time. In the recently concluded elections, she won the Rajkot Rural seat.

Bagging 1,19,695 votes or 52.5 per cent of the total votes cast in her constituency, she defeated her rivals from the grand old party and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party comfortably. Aam Aadmi Party’s Vashrambhai Sagathiya was the runner up here with 71,201 or 31.25 per cent of the votes and Congress’s Bathwar Sureshkumar Karshanbhai finished the race with just 29,175 votes.

Following the announcement of Gujarat Assembly election results 2022, Babariya became an MLA for the third time. A law graduate from Kansagara college in Rajkot, currently she is a councillor of Rajkot Municipal Corporation. She has been sent to the Gujarat assembly from Rajkot Rural twice. Once in 2007 and then again in 2012. In 2012, shehad defeated Congress candidate Sagathiya Lakhabhai Jethabhai.

47 years old Bhanuben comes from a humble background. According to publicly available information, her husband Manoharbhai Manubhai Babariya is in agriculture and construction business.

In a star-studded oath-taking ceremony Babariya hd taken oath along with Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Kuber Dindor, Mulubhai Bera, Kuvarji Bavaliya, and Balwantsinh Rajput. All of these leaders will be cabinet ministers in the new Bhupendrabhai Patel’s government.

BJP's youth icon Harsh Sanghavi along with Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge. Other leaders like Praful Pansheriya, Kunvarji Halpati, and Parshottam Solanki also took oath as ministers of state.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Apart from these national leaders, Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states like Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, and Pramod Sawant were also present.