New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi have been seen still burning on Thursday. Eight fire tenders are there at the spot and efforts to douse the fire at the landfill site continue, and it will take at least another two days to put it out completely. Morning visuals from the site showed plumes of smoke from the fire blaze at some areas of the landfill engulfing the sky completely.

Residents living nearby are continuously complaining about the bad air and difficulty in breathing, however, they are left helpless as the process to douse the fire is slow and is likely to be completed in a day or two. Some locals have also suggested shifting the entire dump from here.

"The solution to combat these kinds of situations is to remove the whole dump yard from here. People are not able to live here due to bad air& water. Several requests were made to remove dump yard but nothing happened," a local said as quoted by ANI.

#WATCH | Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi are still burning. A massive fire broke out at the landfill site on April 26 evening. pic.twitter.com/Ub39ej9ve4 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the blaze churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky hazy grey. Fire officials had said they received the information at around 5.40 pm after which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "Our teams are working round-the-clock to put it out," a fire officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, another official said rising temperature leads to formation of methane gas at the dumpyard sites and this is "extremely flammable". Meanwhile, Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of rag-pickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week.

Political blame game continues between AAP and BJP:

The AAP on Wednesday demanded that criminal proceedings should be initiated against BJP councillors and mayors of the three municipal corporations for frequent incidents of fire at "garbage hills" located at the borders of the capital. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the three landfill sites, which have taken shape of hills over the years, are "living proof of rampant corruption" prevailing in the three civic bodies under the BJP.

"These garbage hills are BJP's sole gift to the people of Delhi. Fire at these landfill sites have become a regular story. These three garbage hills are living proof of the BJP's rampant corruption in MCD. We demand that a criminal proceeding be initiated against the BJP councillors and all three mayors of the municipal corporations".

Reacting to the remarks, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP leaders of indulging in "petty politics" over the issue. "Fires at landfill sites during heatwave months is normal occurrence."

He also raked up the issue of shortage of funds with the north and east civic bodies and alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government always "tries to bully" the two corporations, instead of providing financial assistance to them.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan