Bhalswa Dairy Murder Case: Delhi Police Arrests 23-Year-Old Prime Accused

Police personnel inspect at the site after Delhi police recovers hand granade from a house in Bhalswa Dairy area, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man, who is the prime accused in a murder that took place in outer Delhi's Bhalswa Dairyarea in October last year. The crime branch of Delhi Police arrested the man, who had been absconding since the incident, PTI quoted officials as saying on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Gautam Kumar and was a resident of Bhalswa Dairy. He was on the run since the murder last October.

Police had previously arrested his two accomplices, Istekar alias Rocky and Ajay. Further, efforts were on to nab a fourth accused, who has been identified as Rizwan.

According to officials, the murder took place following a dispute over money.

The prime accused, Gautam Kumar, was arrested on the basis of a tip-off. The team acted upon receiving information that a person wanted in a murder case in Bhalswa Dairy area would come near the Bhalswa lake, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Following the intel, a team was constituted and a trap was laid near Bhalswa and the accused was apprehended.

"During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he, Istekar, Ajay, Rizwan had a money dispute with a person named Azruddin. All of them are resident of Bhalswa Dairy. In the intervening night of October 25-26 last year, they came across Azruddin and started beating him. They telephonically called him at his home and asked his family members to bring Rs 30,000," he said.

"Meanwhile, they kept beating Azruddin and abandoned him there in an unconscious state which led to his death," he added.