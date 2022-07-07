Bhagwant Mann Marriage: Punjab's CM To Tie The Nuptial Knot With Dr Gurpreet Kaur Today

Punjab's Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to begin a new chapter of his life as he will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur today (July 7). The wedding will be an intimate ceremony, where only family and close friends are invited. The ceremony will take place at CM's residency in Chandigarh. Delhi's CM and Aam Aadmi Party's supremo Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to attend the ceremony.

Catch All The LIVE Updates About Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Marriage Here

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will also mark his presence at the ceremony. For the unversed, this is Bhagwant Mann's second marriage. Earlier, Mann was married to Inderpreet Kaur. However, both of them parted ways six years back with a divorce. Bhagwant Mann and Inderpreet share two kids. Mann's ex-wife along with both the children lives in the United States. Both his children had come to India to attend Mann's swearing-in ceremony.

Who is Gurpreet Kaur?

Gurpreet Kaur is a 32-year-old doctor who hails from a village in Pehowa area of the Kurukshetra district in Haryana. Dr Gurpreet Kaur is a physician by profession. Gurpreet's father Inderjit Singh Natt, is a farmer, whereas her mother is a homemaker.

As per media reports, Gurpreet's father previously served as the sarpanch of Madanpur village. Meanwhile, Dr Gurpreet completed her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Mullana. Later she got admission into MBBS in 2013 and completed that in 2018.

Bhagwant Mann Life and Career

Bhagwant Mann was a comedian who turned into a politician. Mann in January 2022, was chosen as the AAP candidate for Punjab CM. Earlier, Mann served two terms as a Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha representing Sangrur constituency, Punjab.

Before stepping into politics, Mann was a comedian and used to do shows on a variety of issues related to business, sports, and others.