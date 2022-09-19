Bhagwant Mann To Prove Majority In Punjab Assembly On Sept 22 Amid ‘Poaching By BJP’ Buzz

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) Leader Bhagwant Mann on Monday called a special session of the state Assembly on September 22 to seek a trust vote. This development comes days after the AAP accused the BJP of trying to topple its government in the national capital.

ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਦੀ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਕਰੰਸੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਕੀਮਤ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀ …22 September ਦਿਨ ਵੀਰਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਸਪੈਸ਼ਲ ਸ਼ੈਸ਼ਨ ਬੁਲਾ ਕੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਮਤਾ ਪੇਸ਼ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਤੌਰ ‘ਤੇ ਇਹ ਗੱਲ ਸਾਬਤ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ…ਇਨਕਲਾਬ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾਬਾਦ..! pic.twitter.com/VM2zA1upDP — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 19, 2022



The AAP government in the state had earlier claimed that some of its MLAs were approached by the saffron party with an offer of Rs.25 crore to each of them. In lieu of it, they were asked to leave AAP and join the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP).

Bhagwant Mann, in a video message in Punjabi, has alleged the BJP's attempt to topple the elected government in Punjab.

"You must have heard how they tried to contact our MLAs and tried to offer money and other allurements in an attempt to topple the government which was elected with a huge mandate," Mann, who is in Germany, said in a video message in Punjabi.

A few days ago, the Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, alleged that under "Operation Lotus" some BJP leaders had approached seven to ten MLAs with money and ministerial positions.

"We are summoning a special session of the Punjab Assembly on September 22 in which we will show how elected MLAs are determined to realise the dream of making the state vibrant...We will bring a trust vote in that session," he said.

Earlier this month, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi tabled a confidence motion in the Assembly after alleging MLA poaching against the BJP. In the trust vote, as many as 58 MLAs supported Kejriwal's AAP. In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the ruling party has 62 MLAs, while the BJP has eight.