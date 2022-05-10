Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Promising stern action against assailants of the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asserted that anyone trying to disturb peace in the state will not be spared.

Speaking to reporters post his meeting with director general of police (DGP) and other senior police officials at his residence, Mann also said that he has sought a detailed report about the incident.

"Those who are trying to ruin Punjab's atmosphere won't be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers (over last night's explosion in Mohali)... Strict punishment will be given. Things will be more clear by evening. Probe on," Mann was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Those who are trying to ruin #Punjab's atmosphere won't be spared. I sought a report from DGP and other intelligence officers (over last night's explosion in Mohali). Strict punishment will be given. Things will be more clear by evening. Probe on: CM @BhagwantMann



-ANI pic.twitter.com/67YRiJuFpV — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 10, 2022

Mann's statement comes a day after an RPG was hit at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in sector 77 in Mohali on Monday night. However, no one was injured in the explosion.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the blast and said that the Punjab government "will punish culprits."

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab government will not allow their wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Punjab, following the attack. The Punjab Police has refused to rule out the possibility of a terror attack and said a probe in underway. Sources, quoted by news agency IANS, said the probe might also be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It must be noted that intelligence agencies have warned that Khalistani terrorists might try to revive their movement in Punjab. Last week, four Khalistani terrorists were also arrested from Haryana with huge cache of arms and ammunition, while they were on their way to Telangana.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma