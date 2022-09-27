Bhagwant Mann Moves Confidence Motion In Punjab Assembly, Says ‘Faith Of 3 Crore People With Us’

After days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over holding a session of the Assembly, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday moved a confidence motion in the state assembly, saying that the three crore people of Punjab have faith in the AAP government. "Three crore people of Punjab have faith in us... I have full faith in my 91 soldiers (AAP MLAs)," Mann said.

On Sunday, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his nod to convene the House on September 27. Mann wanted to convene a special session on September 22 after the AAP claimed that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore each under its "Operation Lotus" in a bid to topple the six-month-old government.

The governor had on September 21 withdrawn permission to hold this special Assembly session when the AAP government wanted to bring a "confidence motion only". During the Assembly session, the chief minister accused Congress of supporting BJP’s "Operation Lotus" and alleged that the Congress MLAs in Punjab ran away from discussion in the House.

“The Congress is in such a situation that nobody wants to take over as its president" while taking a jibe at the party over the political crisis in Rajasthan where MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did not meet central observers of the party, Mann said after moving the motion of confidence.

Attacking BJP, Punjab CM said earlier two MLAs Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan had walked out of the Punjab Assembly after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced that Bhagwant Mann would move the confidence motion.

When two BJP MLAs left the assembly, the speaker called some Congress MLAs for persistently disturbing the proceedings, forcing a brief adjournment of 10 minutes on two occasions. When the House reassembled after being adjourned for the second time, the Congress MLAs had not left the Assembly. The Speaker then directed that they be marshalled out. He also ordered the Congress MLAs not to attend the session for the remainder of the day.

(With Agency Inputs)