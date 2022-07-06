Bhagwant Mann Marriage: Who Is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, The Would-Be 2nd Wife Of Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Leader Bhagwant Mann will marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday, July 7th. This wedding will be a small-scale affair that will take place at his Chandigarh home. According to ANI, the wedding will be attended by Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. And, reportedly the responsibility for his wedding preparations is given to AAP leader Raghav Chadha

This marriage will be Mann's second after his divorce from his first wife 6 years ago. Mann has two children Seerat Kaur Mann and Dilshan Mann with his first wife who currently resides in the US.

If reports are to be believed then, Mann's divorce was not motivated by personal issues, it was because he was unable to dedicate enough time to his family after becoming a political figure, resulting in their divorce. Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur filed for divorce in 2015.

According to several media reports, his second marriage to Dr Gurpreet was set by his mother and sister. The two of them chose Dr Gurpreet as Mann's wife. Also, Punjab CM and his bride-to-be know each other for a long time and now they will tie the knot on Thursday in a small affair.

Reportedly, Dr Gurpreet Kaur is said to be from a common family of Sikhs in Punjab. While there is not much information available on the bride-to-be it is reported that Gurpreet often visited CM's house in the past.

Speaking of the Punjab CM, Mann, a former actor, and comedian is currently leading the cabinet ministry of Punjab after being inducted as the CM of the state. On 18 January 2022, he was chosen as the AAP candidate for the Chief Minister of Punjab in the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.