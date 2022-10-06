Bhagwant Mann Condoles Sikh Family's Killing In US, Seeks Jaishankar’s Intervention For Probe

BHAGWANT Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, expressed sorrow over the murder of a Sikh family in California on Thursday and urged the US authorities to ensure a thorough probe into the matter.

In an orchard near Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road on Wednesday night, the bodies of Jasdeep Singh (age 39), his wife Jasleen Kaur (age 27), their eight-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri, and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh (age 39) were discovered.

On Monday, the family was kidnapped from their newly established trucking business in Merced County, California.

They were from the Punjabi village of Harsi Pind in the Hoshiarpur district.

In a tweet in Punjabi, the Aam Aadmi Party leader wrote, "Got the news of the killing of four Indians, including an eight-month-old girl in California. I was saddened to hear this news... Also appeal to Union External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar that there should be a high-level probe into the matter. "

Later, in a statement, he termed the killing of the family unfortunate. The Punjab CM said this is a highly condemnable incident which has shocked everyone, especially the Punjabis living in different countries.

"This brutal murder has raised questions over the security of Punjabis even in advanced nations like the USA."

He urged S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, to make clear to the US government the necessity of a full investigation into the situation.

He insisted that the Center raise the subject of Punjabis living in America.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also expressed shock over the killing of the Sikh family.

"Shocked by the news of the murder of four people, including an 8-month-old girl, who were kidnapped in California. My heart goes out to the grieving family and relatives back in India. Hope strictest punishment is awarded to the perpetrators. "