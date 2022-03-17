Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: A day after Mann assumed office, the AAP-led Punjab government took the first step towards fulfilling the promises which it had made during the run-up to the state assembly polls - a corruption-free government. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline will be launched in the state on Shaheed Diwas -- Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Birth Anniversary -- on March 23. He said it is his "personal WhatsApp number" and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free government in the state.

Ensuring a corruption-free government, Mann announced that his government would launch a WhatsApp number on coming March 23 on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh exclusively for the public to upload videos of corrupt officials demanding bribes for their day to day works or indulging in other malpractices so that such erring officials could be given exemplary punishment.

In a video message, Mann reminded people that when the AAP came to power in Delhi, people were asked to provide videos of corrupt officials ending the corruption in the national capital.

"In the coming days, we will launch such a helpline number that will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone demands a bribe from you, do not refuse it. Record a video or audio of it and send it to this number. I guarantee you, our office will examine it and no corrupt person will be spared and strict action will be taken," he said.

Addressing his maiden meeting after taking the oath, Mann urged the top officials of the state's civil and police administration to discharge their duties as public servants in the letter and spirit. Giving an example of the Indian cricket team, the newly-elected chief minister said, "Matches are won or lost but it is the team spirit which matters. Our prime concern should be to make our state as real Punjab, not the London, California or Paris."

The AAP leader said that his government would not indulge in political vendetta and asked the entire state administration to discharge their duties fearlessly without any political pressure, unlike earlier regimes, with utmost dedication, sincerity and honesty to cherish the aspirations of the Punjabis who have voted AAP to power with the unprecedented verdict.

Attacking the previous governments in the state, Mann said, "I do not keep a red diary like the earlier political parties and have only green one so you need not worry about any vendetta."

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.



