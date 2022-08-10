'Bhagaon!': Nitish Kumar's Break-Up With BJP Fills Oppn With 'Optimism' Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Nitish Kumar's exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has filled opposition parties with optimism ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Welcoming the Janata Dal (United) supremo's decision to end his alliance, opposition parties said their vision to fight the BJP and its "politics of intimidation" has gained momentum.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav called the recent Bihar political crisis a "good start", which has given the opposition a new ray of hope.

"It's a good start. On this day the slogan of Angrezo Bharat Chhodo [Quit India Movement] was given and today the slogan of BJP Bhagaon ['get rid of BJP'] is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different States will stand against the BJP," he said.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) also welcomed Nitish's decision, saying no ally can safeguard its identity in the BJP as the saffron party with its "grab all politics" does not believe in the existence of regional parties.

"No political party in NDA is safe with an alliance partner like the BJP. The BJP does not believe in smaller or regional parties' existence. Its policy ensures the wiping out of regional parties even if they are their allies. Such a development was waiting to happen," TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also seemed to be happy with developments in Bihar, with party rganisation secretary RS Bharathi saying that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin had batted for opposition parties to join hands well ahead of the Presidential election held last month.

This vision of his party chief to fight the BJP nationally, has now gained momentum and it would pick up more traction ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bharathi told news agency PTI.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), on the other hand, said that Nitish's decision to break the alliance with the saffron party "is a strong indictment of the politics of intimidation practiced by BJP".

"BJP's authoritarianism leaves no scope for cooperation. After Akalis and Shiv Sena, JD(U) is the latest example. Cracks are visible in the relationship of BJP and AIADMK too," CPI general secretary D Raja tweeted.

Janata Dal (Secular) and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda also welcomed the Grand Alliance 2.0 and said if the younger generation decides, it can offer a good alternative to the country.

"I have been watching the developments in Bihar. It made me think of the days when the Janata Dal parivar was under one roof. It gave three PMs. I am in my advanced years, but if the younger generation decides it can offer a good alternative to this great nation," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress, a member of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, took this opportunity to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the ruling BJP of illegally toppling governments of opposition parties.

"In March 2020, Modi Sarkar postponed COVID-19 lockdown to engineer the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Now, it cuts short the Parliament session knowing its coalition government in Bihar is going. What goes up must come down!" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Another Congress MP Vivek Tankha said, "Nitish Kumar's ultimate signal through the U-turn is that he prefers to leave Bihar 10-plus crore people''s future at the hands of Tejashwi Yadav than entrench BJP. In retrospect for BJP displacement of Sushil Kumar Modi was a wrong decision!!".