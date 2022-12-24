BF.7 Covid Variant: Flight Travel Guidelines Updated For Air Passengers Coming To India

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revised its guidelines for international arrivers. The new advisory came into effect on Saturday at 10 am.

As per the latest guidelines, every passenger should be fully vaccinated, as per the primary schedule of Covid vaccination.

All travellers have to undergo mandatory thermal screening. Any individual tested symptomatic will be isolated and taken to a designated medical facility.

The Covid-19 test will also be administered to two per cent of all passengers on each incoming international flight.

These travellers are going to be selected randomly. After collection of the sample, the passengers will be permitted to go without having to wait for the test results.

If these samples are found to be positive, they would further go for genome testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

After arriving, all travellers should monitor their own health and should report to the nearest medical facility or call the national helpline number (1075) or state helpline number if they see any symptoms that might be concerning.

However, post-arrival random testing is not required for children under the age of 12. But they shall undergo testing and be treated according to established protocol if they are found to be symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring.

Global Covid Scare

No other countries have announced any significant advisory for the travellers. However, Singapore has improved protection for employees who interact with visitors. All employees, including those operating the airport's taxi stands, will put on improved PPE, such as N95 masks and face shields.

Covid cases are rapidly rising in countries like the US, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and China. Reports from China show that hospitals are running out of beds, people facing problems while standing outside the hospitals and ICUs are completely filled with patients.

There have been demands for the suspension of flights to and from China due to fears over the transmission of a highly contagious virus.

The virus strain which is rapidly increasing in China is a sub-variant of Omicron called BF.7 (abbreviated for BA.5.2.1.7). The strain, which has been going around for a year, is very infectious and more infectious than any other variety.