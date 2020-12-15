A senior Transport Department official said the aim of the action is to inform the people to get aware and get HSRP and color sticker.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The transport department had earlier issued a public notice urging the vehicle owners to get a high-security registration plate (HSRP) and color-coded fuel stickers and now it is reported that vehicles without HSRP would be fined from Tuesday.

The vehicle owners without HSRP and color-coded sticker would be liable to face prosecution under the motor vehicle (MV) act. They can be fined Rs 10,000 which is compoundable to Rs. 5,500. It is reported that the operation will be held in nine out of 11 districts at present. One team has been deployed in each district for action.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the Transport Department has made it mandatory to get HSRP and color stickers on vehicles. It is reported that the traffic police are now going to take strict action from Tuesday to ensure vehicle owners are getting HSRP and color-coded stickers.

At present, the vehicles that have applied for HSRP and color-coded stickers will not be fined. All they have to do is to show the slip of the application that they have applied for. For now, the registered vehicles of other states are also not included in this.

Also, despite the October 2018 directions of the Supreme Court, the number of vehicles sporting the color-coded fuel stickers is negligible. According to transport department officials, there are at least 40 lakh vehicles, both cars, and two-wheelers, without HSRP.

Earlier, on November 16, the transport department released a notice that read, "General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (color-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement... The owners of old/ existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle’s make) for getting affixed HSRP and or color coded stickers on their vehicles."

The Transport department has been continuously warning the vehicle owners without HSRP to take this seriously otherwise they will face consequences. A senior Transport Department official said the aim of the action is to inform the people to get aware and get HSRP and color sticker. HSRP and color sticker are being installed in vehicles from November 1 in Delhi.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma