New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 13-year-old girl in Punjab's Moga died after inhaling poisonous gas from the geyser installed in her bathroom. The girl had reportedly gone to the bathroom to take bath. However, she didn't switch off the geyser and inhaled the gas.

According to Jagran Hindi, Anamika Malhotra, a student of class 7 had gone to the bathroom around 8 pm. However, she didn't come out for nearly half-hour, following which her parents knocked on the door but she didn't respond.

Worried parents forced open the door and found her lying unconscious on the floor. They immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma