'Betting On Outcome Of Online Games Prohibited In Draft Rules': MoS Rajeev Chandrashekhar

THE GOVERNMENT has been making efforts to regulate the online gaming sector since early last year with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) releasing draft amendments to the IT Rules 2021 in relation to online gaming. Aiming to bring online games under the purview of Indian laws and safeguard users from harm, the new draft rules, Minister of States at MeitY Rajeev Chandrashekhar said, will have a self-regulatory mechanism which will control the content of online games.

The government, earlier in December, also asked for feedback from the stakeholders on the proposed draft amendments until January 17.

Speaking about the rules for the online gaming sector, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that no online gaming company would be allowed to bet on the outcome of games although he asserted that "all forms of online gaming and innovation around it will be permitted, barring those who violate the rules of the Indian government".

Addressing media persons last week, Chandrashekhar said, "As per the principles laid under the rule, wagering on the outcome of game will not be allowed. All online gaming companies will have to register with the self-regulatory body that will decide on the action required to be taken as per the rules."

"Any game that allows or permits wagering as its outcome is affectively a 'no go' area if you bet on the outcome of the game. It is prohibited and nobody is going to underline whether it is a game of skill or game of chance. Nothing that permits you to wager on the outcome of a game, shall be permitted, and it is the Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) that will determine whether it is permitted gaming or not," he said, as quoted by The Hindu Businessline.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar further said that the new amendments are aimed at growing the online gaming sector and encourage innovation. "We are not policing. Online gaming is USD 200 billion industry. India has a tremendous amount of potential in terms of startups and investments. Our goal is more and more investment comes in, startups in the gaming segment grow," Chandrasekhar said.