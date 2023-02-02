'Better Off Without Your Blessings': Visva Bharati University To Mamata Banerjee Amid Row Over Amartya Sen

DAYS after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the land papers to Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, the Visva Bharati University has issued a statement against the chief minister triggering a political storm in the state. Visva Bharati University alleged that Amartya Sen had illegally occupied the university's land. The allegations were opposed by Mamata Banerjee who had asked the university administration to apologise to Amartya Sen.

In its statement, the University said that it is "better off without the blessings of the chief minister as it is used to the guidance of the Prime Minister". Signed by the university spokesperson, the statement reads, "Visva Bharati is a central university. We are better off without your blessings because we are used to the margdarshan (guidance) of the Prime Minister."

The row started after the Visva Bharati university administration accused Amartya Sen of illegally occupying the land belonging to the university. The university had alleged that the land that was allotted to Amartya Sen according to the land deed is 1.25 acres but he claims 1.38 acres.

Mamata Banerjee earlier this week handed over the state government records to Amartya Sen which showed that the land was indeed allotted to his father, Ashutosh Sen, and the allegations of the university are baseless. She also slammed the university for the allegations against Sen and asked the university to apologise to him.

Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial handed over land documents to Shri Amartya Sen at his residence in Bolpur today to ensure that he is not faced with any harassment in the future.



We express our humble gratitude to him for glorifying not only Bengal but the entire nation. pic.twitter.com/M4UlwkMmzB — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 30, 2023

"I want to tell the truth based on information and that's why I have rushed here. You can say, for the disrespect meted out to him, I am handing over these papers to Respected Amartya Sen. In the future, the BJP should not try to disrespect him like this and some pro-BJP saffronised personalities also should not do this is what I have to say," Mamata Banerjee had said.

"We all have a responsibility to protest and save Visva-Bharati. Rabindranath Tagore's ideas of education in the open amongst nature. If someone thinks they can saffronise students, professors by use of force, then remember that even if no one stands by them, I am with them," she said.

The BJP was also quick to enter the controversy and said that an imminent personality like Amartya Sen should not get involved in such controversies. "Amartya Sen is an icon to many people and he should not get involved in this kind of controversy. If there is any truth in this, he should himself come forward and declare it," BJP National General Secretary Dilip Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, the university also defended its disciplinary action against seven students and a professor. "The chief minister came to the conclusion that a teacher has been suspended which is false as the said teacher has moved the court after the university recommended punishment against him and the matter is sub-judice. She has not bothered to check that the court has asked two suspended students to offer an apology and they refused and hence were not allowed to sit for a test," the statement reads.

Mamata Banerjee had said that attempts are being made to "bulldoze democratic protests" in the institution. Banerjee, during her visit to Birbhum district on Tuesday, said disciplinary action taken against the students and the professor was "undemocratic and uncalled for".

"Another student has offered an apology and all action against him has been waived. Five students are yet to offer an apology while the PhD female researcher has been researching for six long years without any definite result. The CM describing them all as victimised has not done justice to the cause of Visva Bharati or the real situation," the statement said.