Ahmedabad | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Gujarat High Court this week observed that it would be better if actor Shah Rukh Khan is asked to apologise than putting the case on trial involving a stampede that took place at Vadodara Railway Station during the promotion of his film ‘Raees’ (2017).

According to legal news portal Livelaw, Shah Rukh Khan's counsel argued that the actor did not enter the platform of the railway station and only waved his hand, threw t-shirts. It was also argued that the person who died was a heart patient and passed away due to some other reasons.

“If you want the trial to take place with regard to the alleged offence, imagine the kind of chaos that would be caused, do you want that?,” the court said in a lighter tone, as reported by Livelaw.

"I will ask him (Shah Rukh Khan) to send an apology letter to you. Put an end to this matter," the bench of Justice Nikhil S. Kariel observed. The court will next hear the matter on February 24.

After the stampede of 2017, Congress leader Jitendra Solanki had filed a complaint against the actor.

The court took cognisance of the stampede and issued Shah Rukh Khan summon to face charges under Sections 336, 337 and 338 of IPC and Sections 145, 150, 152, 154 and 155 (1) (a) of the Railways Act, 1989.

Shah Rukh Khan had approached the high court for quashing the FIR and in a 2017 order of the High Court, the trial against Shah Rukh Khan was stayed. The matter again came up for hearing this February.

In January 2021, Shah Rukh Khan’s train journey to promote his film ‘Raees’ from Mumbai to Delhi via August Kranti Express had turned tragic when a man died during a stampede at Vadodara railway station.

Khan had reportedly waived at the massive crowd at the station but as soon as the train left the station, a stampede broke out leaving a fan dead and another injured.

