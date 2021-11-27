New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Go First's Patna-bound flight from Bengaluru with 139 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Saturday due to a glitch in one of the engines. The flight landed safely at the airport at 11.15 AM, and all the passengers were deplaned safely and served refreshments.

"The pilot of the Go First flight contacted Nagpur ATC to inform that one of the engines of the plane is facing a problem, and made a request for an emergency landing at Nagpur airport," director of the airport, Abid Ruhi, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We made all requisite arrangements by declaring it as a full-scale emergency, which includes making available runways, fire tenders, doctors, ambulances and requires coordination with the police. Fortunately, the flight made a safe landing," Ruhi added.

A statement issued by Go First (erstwhile GoAir) said that flight G8 873 from Bengaluru to Patna was diverted to Nagpur due to a "faulty engine warning in the cockpit, which necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure".

"Thereafter, the captain followed the standard operating procedures and landed safely at Nagpur airport. All the passengers have been deplaned and served refreshments. Go First has taken utmost care and rendered all the requisite assistance to the passengers," the statement said.

The airline also said that they have arranged an alternative aircraft in order to accommodate the passengers who will depart for Patna at 4:45 PM.

Earlier in the month of May, the Wadia Group-controlled airline GoAir rebranded itself as Go First in order to attract young travellers. According to the company, the motive behind rebranding the 15-year-old airline is “to fully embrace the ultra-low-cost airline model” to gain attention and advantage over its millennials.

“As young India changes the way it travels, seeking speed, convenience, and yet demanding value, Go First is determined to be part of the socio-economic momentum to chart its next phase of growth,” the airline had said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen