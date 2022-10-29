Bengaluru-Bound IndiGo Flight Grounded After Catching Fire, All Passengers Safe; Govt Orders Probe

THE Delhi Airport witnessed a full emergency on Friday night after one engine of a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight caught fire during take-off. The pilots immediately aborted the takeoff and grounded the plane at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. Videos of the plane's engine catching fire went viral soon after one of the passengers shared them on social media platforms.

According to an official statement from the aircraft carrier, IndiGo, the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore, which had 184 people on board, experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll and landed at Delhi airport. The pilot aborted the takeoff and took the aircraft to the bay.

"The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," the statement said.

The videos shared by passengers on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport. The incident took place at around 10 pm. Delhi police officials said the control room at the airport received a call from the CISF control room regarding a fire in the engine of the IndiGo plane.

The plane had 177 passengers and seven crew members. According to the sources, the pilot of a SpiceJet plane that was behind the IndiGo aircraft in the lineup while taxiing alerted the Air Traffic Controller about the fire in the engine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday directed the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to look into the matter after the incident. "Concerned officials at @DGCAIndia have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest," tweeted the MoCA_GoI.

According to the airport police, the aircraft was carrying 177 passengers and 7 crew members. "Today at 22.08 hrs, IGIA Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding a fire problem in the engine of flight No 6E 2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. The plane just started on the runway for taking off. At the same time, it was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out," the airport DCP said in a statement.