New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 30 locations in Bengaluru in connection with violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas last month.The probe agency has arrested one Sayed Saddiq Ali for his involvement in attack on KG Halli Police Station on Aug 11, 2020. Saddiq works as a recovery agent with a bank and was on the run since the riots took place.

NIA Conducts Searches at 30 locations in Bengaluru Violence Cases and Arrests a Key Conspirator pic.twitter.com/PvdwX4YxRv — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 24, 2020



The agency also said that it found airgun, pellets, sharp weapons and iron rods during the raids. It also said some digital devices and many incriminating documents related to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were recovered in the raids.

Four people were killed in the violence, including three in the police firing after violence erupted over a derogatory facebook post put out by a relative of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the investigation agency took over the probe and also named Social Democratic Party of India’s district secretary Muzammil Pasha for “instigating the mob” in the city, Indian Express reported. The Karnataka government had also blamed the group for the violence.

“The state secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha, had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence. The mob went on a rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli, and Pulakeshi Nagar areas under Bengaluru City,” the NIA statement issued on Tuesday read.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha