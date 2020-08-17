In a series of tweets, the chief minister said that his government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence in Bengaluru, adding that a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for the speedy trial of the cases.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that the state government has decided to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Goonda Act in the Bengaluru violence case in which three people were killed.

"Our government has decided to assess the damages caused to public and private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Honourable High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Honourable Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

At least three people were killed while several others were injured after the police opened fire at a mob that went on a rampage in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 after P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, allegedly put out an inflammatory social media post.

The mobe torched the house of the MLA, following which the police opened fire at them to quell them. Following the shocking incident, the police arrested more than 250 people while detained several others and issued prohibitory orders for affected areas of the city.

