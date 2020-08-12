In the video, dozens of Muslim youth can be seen holding hand to form a human chain and ensuring that the rioters didn’t attack the temple located in Pulakeshinagar. People can be heard urging the arsonists to not harm the temple.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A group of muslims from violence-hit DJ Halli and surrounding areas formed a human chain around a temple in Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru on Tuesday night to guard it from arsonists.

In a video shared by ANI, dozens of Muslim youth can be seen holding hand to form a human chain and ensuring that the rioters didn’t attack the temple located in Pulakeshinagar. People can be heard urging the arsonists to not harm the temple.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Karnataka: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru city late last night, to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area. (Video source: DJ Halli local) pic.twitter.com/dKIhMjQh96 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Eastern Bengaluru was hit by widespread violence over a derogatory social media post allegedly put up by the nephew of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy. The violence claimed the lives of 3 people and injured 60 cops. The Bengaluru police have also arrested 110 people accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

Police has also arrested Murthy’s nephew for sharing the derogatory social media post. However, the accused have said that his account had been hacked and that he would file a police complaint for the same.

The protestors reportedly set ablaze many vehicles and also surrounded MLA Srinivas Murthy's house in the city on Tuesday night. The violent mob also vandalised DG Halli police station. The police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to disperse the violent crowd from the spot.

Police had also imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja