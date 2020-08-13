The police arrested over 100 people accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police. Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen was also arrested for sharing the 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered the violence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The violence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, leaving 3 people dead and many others injured including over 60 policemen, had shocked the nation. The violence erupted in city’s eastern part over an alleged derogatory social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew.

According to a report by Times Of India, a family, including two boys of age four and six, hid inside a toilet in their home, located at the Kavalbyrasandra area, for over three hours to save themselves from the rioters who vandalised their house and vehicles.

The report further stated that the family members, Robin, a washing machine mechanic, and Sharmila were at the first floor of their home when they saw over 100 men vandalising their neighbour Naveen’s house, whose social media post led to the violence.

“People were shouting that the MLA’s relative resides on the top floor of our building and rushed towards us. That’s when my wife, mother, two children and I locked ourselves inside our tiny bathroom,” Robin said as quoted by Times of India.

Robin’s aunt, who resides across the road, could only watch the rioters setting ablaze Sharmila’s scooter and their landlord’s car. “I gathered my guts and begged them to spare the scooter as we are all poor people who are just tenants in the building. But the men threatened to set me on fire,” Malarmathi said as quoted by Times of India.

The mob kept swelling in numbers and some men entered the couple’s home after breaking open the door. The rioters ransacked the neighbour’s home as well. They allegedly took away gold, cash and other valuables from these homes.

“The mob toppled our fridge, broke the furniture and desecrated our puja space. After they left, our aunty came running to our home. That is when we got out of the bathroom. My elder son had vomited and collapsed in fear,” Sharmila said.

Posted By: Talib Khan