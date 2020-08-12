Minister CT Ravi said that the state would recover the costs of the assets destroyed from those involved in the arson.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday termed the Tuesday violence in Benglauru as a "well planned act" and said that the 'traitors,' who perpetrated the riots would be dealt with an iron hand and steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

"The manner in which the riots were perpetrated shows that it was a well planned act and was intended to spread to other parts of the city. These are traitors and we will subdue them," Ashoka said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Minister CT Ravi said that the state would recover the costs of the assets destroyed from those involved in the arson. The BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government made a similar move, after clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this year.

"The riot was planned. Petrol bombs and stones were used in destruction of property. Over 300 vehicles were burnt," he told reporters.

"We have suspects but can only confirm after investigation... We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh," the minister added.

