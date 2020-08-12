However, the MLA's nephew later posted that his account had been hacked and that he would file a complaint.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 3 people died, while several others were injured, including 60 police personnel, in east Bengaluru, after violence broke out over a ‘derogatory’ social media post put up allegedly by the nephew of Congress MLA.

The Bengaluru police have also arrested 110 people accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was also arrested for sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation.

While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.

"The miscreants in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa's house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation," he tweeted (roughly translated from Kannada).

"The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic," the Chief Minister said in another tweeted.

The protestors reportedly set ablaze many vehicles and also surrounded MLA Srinivas Murthy's house in the city on Tuesday night. The violent mob also vandalised DG Halli police station. The police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to disperse the violent crowd from the spot.

"DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders," the Bengaluru police posted on Twitter.

Police have also imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

"Two people died in police firing, one injured shifted to a hospital. Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured in the clashes," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said as quoted by news agency ANI.

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan