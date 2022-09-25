Bengaluru: Six Air Force Officials Booked After Cadet Found Hanging In Hostel; Family Alleges Murder

SIX AIR force officials have been booked by the police in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old student who was found dead in the hostel of Air Force Technical College (AFTC) in Bengaluru's Jalahalli.

However, the police said that they have not made any arrests so far.

The 27-year-old air force cadet was discovered hanging in his hostel room on Wednesday, according to police. Initially, police suspected suicide after discovering a seven-page note in the hostel room that allegedly named six people, including an air commodore, a group captain, and a wing commander, according to the officer.

The deceased's family, on the other hand, claimed that the cadet was murdered after being discharged from service following a disciplinary investigation. The family also claimed that they were not informed of his death immediately. According to his cousin, the family was forced to visit the institute after multiple calls to the cadet went unanswered. "We went there about 7 p.m. on Friday and found out about his death," she claimed.

According to Vinayak Patil, DCP, North Bengaluru, officer involved in the investigation, all six people named in the alleged note have been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after a case was registered at the Gangammanagudi police station. Vinayak Patil, DCP, North Bengaluru. A case has been registered under section 302 IPC.

No arrests have been made thus far, according to an officer involved in the investigation, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"It appears that he has died by hanging himself. The post-mortem report will ascertain the cause of the death. The statements of the suspects can indicate why the victim took the extreme step."

After a disciplinary hearing, Jha was dissatisfied with his discharge from the army. Richa Thakur, the cousin, claimed that the death was not a suicide.