Bengaluru Shocker: Woman's Decomposed Body Found In Plastic Container At Railway Station

Lying inside the container under a huge pile of clothes, the body was found on Platform 1 of Yesvantpur railway station. Image for representation.

A woman's decomposed body was found inside a plastic drum at a railway station in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. Lying inside the container under a huge pile of clothes, the body was found on Platform 1 of Yesvantpur railway station.

The woman's body was discovered after the cleaning staff detected the stench and alerted the Railway police. The drum was filed with clothes from above and the lid was placed on top of the pile. The Railway police has registered a case over the incident.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. She was suspected to be in her late 20s.

"The cleaning staff found the decomposed body inside a box on platform number 1. A team of forensic experts is at the railway station. An investigation is on," said Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, South Western Railway.