Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: In a frightening development, at least five schools in Karnataka capital Bengaluru received threat emails warning them of powerful bombs planted inside the school premises, the Bengaluru police said on Friday. Shortly after the information was received, police teams reached the spots and are conducting search operations. The threat mail informing about the bomb also warned the school administrations against taking the e-mails as a joke.

"As of now, bomb threat mail has been received by schools. Local jurisdictional police searching/checking the spot. Bomb checking squad is also on spot. Mail has been received, and our personnel will check it", Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police Bengaluru City.

#UPDATE | Karnataka: As of now, bomb threat mail has been received by schools. Local jurisdictional police searching/checking the spot. Bomb checking squad is also on spot. Mail has been received, and our personnel will check it: Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police Bengaluru City pic.twitter.com/yMm6PfXEcp — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

"A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours. do not delay, now everything is only in your hands," said the contents of the mail accessed by ANI. The email was forwarded from 'barons.masarfm@gmail.com'.

However, an hour after the emails were received, the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, said that they have found nothing related to the bomb threat emails. He also said that no one has been apprehended so far and all the reports claiming an arrest into the matter are fake.

"So far, we've not found anything in regards to bomb threat mail. Reports of arresting a person, in this case, are completely fake. Under Bengaluru rural district limits, a school in Hebbagodi and 2 in Bannerghatta received bomb threats. Search is underway", SP Rural said.

Initially, Ebenezer International School located in Hebbagodi police station limits and Vincent Pallotti International School located in Hennur police station limits received the threats. Later, it came to light that the threat has also been given to Gopalan Public School in Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School of Varthur, New Academy School of Marathahalli and The Indian Public School of Govindapura.

The incident has created panic among parents as SSLC (Class 10) exams are underway in the state. Additional Commissioner (West) A. Subramanyeshwara Rao said that "99 per cent of bomb threats like these turn out to be hoax later and there was no need for parents and students to get panicky. Search operations were being conducted in the premises of the schools without disturbing the ongoing examinations."

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan