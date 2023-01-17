Bengaluru Road Caves In Just Two Days After Asphalting, Third Such Incident In Last 7 Days

A portion of the Mahalakshmi Layout main road in Bengaluru caved in two days after it was asphalted after pipeline work. (Image: ANI)

AFTER the tragic metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru, a series of other civic apathy have been reported in the city. A portion of a road in Bengaluru caved in on Tuesday, just two days after it was repaired and asphalted after pipeline work, ANI reported. The incident took place at the Mahalakshmi layout in the city.

This is the third such incident in a week. On January 12, a biker was injured after a portion of a road caved in Bengaluru. The incident took place near the metro line on Brigade Road in the Ashok Nagar area.

According to Bengaluru police, the sinkhole emerged due to the construction of the ongoing second phase of the metro tunnel work. The road collapsed during the construction of metro work from Trinity Circle to Shivajinagar.

Earleir on January 10, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near the Nagavara area in Bengaluru, killing a woman and her toddler son. While the woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised with injuries.

Acting upon the incident, the police have registered the FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) suspended its Deputy Chief Engineer, Executive Engineer and Site Engineer.

The BMRCL also announced the compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the victim. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced financial assistance for the victim's family members.

"It's a most unfortunate incident. Instructions are given to order a probe to find out any lapses on the part of the contractor or other reasons. The family of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given," he said, ANI reported.