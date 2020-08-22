The investigation into the August 11 Bengaluru riots case has revealed that several accused reportedly have links to accused in Church street blast and other cases of communal attacks in the past.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The investigation into the August 11 Bengaluru riots case has revealed that several accused reportedly have links to accused in Church street blast and other cases of communal attacks in the past. According to a report by the News 18, a total of 40 accused have been found to have links with persons accused in Church Street blast, Malleswaram bomb blast and other cases related to communal attacks.

At least three people were killed and over 60 police personnel were injured in the communal riots in Bengaluru on August 11 over a controversial Facebook post. The police have arrested as many as 380 people in connection with the violence.

One of the arrested people, Samiuddin, who claims to be a social worker was in touch with the prime accused in the 2016 Rudresh murder. Rudresh was an RSS worker and was killed in 2016. According to the report, Samiuddin knew the accused in the RSS worker's murder case and even visited him in jail.

Hundreds of people had set the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy on fire and vandalised public property in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11. The violence reportedly broke out after a controversial post allegedly by the brother of Congress MLA Murthy.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already announced that the state government will invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Goonda Act in the Bengaluru violence case and recover the damage costs from the culprits.

