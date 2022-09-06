Bengaluru Rains: Techies Ride Tractors To Office Amid Waterlogging; Power Cuts, Water Supply Hit

Bengaluru on Tuesday continued to witness waterlogged streets, houses and vehicles partially inundated as torrential downpours lashed the capital city on September 5 night. Office goers and school-going children using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water was a common sight on Tuesday morning in several parts of the city including Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout and Marathahalli among several others.

As per the data, some areas of Bengaluru have received 150 per cent more rains than usual in the past five days of September. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K.R.Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain. "This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Karnataka | Heavy rainfall & waterlogging affect normal life in Bengaluru; visuals from Koramangala where basements of shops/apartments are flooded



Traffic snarls continue due to waterlogging:

Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains which have continued to cause traffic in several areas of the city since Tuesday morning. Locals in Bengaluru continue to bear the brunt of severe waterlogging as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour. The weather department has predicted heavy rains in south and north interior Karnataka for the next four days.

Several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested that employees work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road, Sarjapur road, that houses some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water were a common sight in some places.

IT professionals, Children take tractor rides to reach offices and schools:

With Bengaluru reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, many IT professionals in India's silicon valley resorted to tractors to reach their workplaces. Yemalur which is close to the HAL Airport has been submerged in water. Many employees of IT companies living in the area on Monday took tractors to reach their offices.

It is altogether a new experience for the IT professionals in the city taking tractor rides. "I came by tractor as roads are all submerged in water, also our vehicles are under water... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in a school uniform said.

"Water has not receded, as there was rain once again last night (Monday), in fact I feel it has increased. I have to go to the office, kids have schools, and I somehow used a tractor today. Request the government and authorities to do something and restore normalcy," said an office goer.

23-year-old girl electrocuted:

A 23-year-old girl died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru on Monday. The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru.

Akhila was returning back home from her workplace when her scooty skidded while crossing a waterlogged road. The victim tried to grab a nearby electric pole for support, but she got an electric shock after which she fell down. She was shifted to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Akhila used to work in the administration department of a school.