Bengaluru Rains: Streets Waterlogged, Traffic Disrupted Again As India's IT Hub Continues To Face Heavy Downpour

After heavy overnight rains, several areas in Bengaluru are waterlogged and roads are submerged, with traffic jams reported at key city intersections. This is the second time in a week that the Karnataka state capital has experienced severe flooding.



1. Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru all night Sunday, flooding many residential areas and major roads. Due to flooded roads in many Bengaluru neighbourhoods on Monday, lakhs of vehicle riders and drivers had a difficult time getting to work.



2. On Monday, heavy rains continued to batter Silicon City, Bengaluru, and authorities crossed their fingers as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru until September 7.



3. Bangalore, famous as an IT hub, employs a significant number of software professionals. Amid the heavy rains in the city, the employees of these IT companies too had a tough time. The Ecospace, a hub of IT companies in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, is also inundated with water, making movement of workers difficult.



4. The HAL Airport Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory due to heavy water-logging near the Eco World, and traffic movement on the Outer Ring Road is extremely slow. Travelers should be aware of this. Our crew is working to clear the traffic; if at all possible, please avoid this route, "according to the advisory issued on Monday. According to Kala Krishnamurthy, DCP Traffic (East), "Commuters should expect slow moving traffic in many areas of the city today (Monday) due to continuous rain and water-logging. Please make your travel arrangements accordingly. "Traffic cops are on the job, easing and regulating traffic flow," she explained.



5. The Outer Ring Road Companies Association has already sent a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, complaining about crumbling infrastructure in the stretch that houses hundreds of top IT and BT companies, and warning him that if the government turns a blind eye to it, tech companies will be forced to relocate. The Silk Board Junction, one of the major junctions connecting the Electronic City, one of Bengaluru's major tech-hubs, is also experiencing waterlogging.



6. While the city is experiencing continuous flooding, the situation in the villages is extremely concerning. The villages in the border district of Chamarajanagar are facing the threat of floods as a result of heavy rainfall. The rains have been lashing the border district since Sunday evening and continued on Monday as well. The yellow alert has also been issued to Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Ramnagar, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru districts.



7. As the commute is nearly impossible for the residents, social media is coming to the rescue and also solving a lot of issues. Due to heavy flooding, commuters were advised to avoid certain routes on social media. Wading in waist-deep water and long traffic jams were shown on local television.



8. Amazon, Flipkart, and Wipro all have headquarters in the city and use it for logistics and other operations.

Several companies, including Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian food delivery company Swiggy, have asked employees to work from home, according to Reuters.



9. Amidst the heavy torrential rain hitting the city, the Chief Minister of the state, Basavaraj Bommai, addressed the media and called for a discussion with the IT companies. He said, "We'll call IT companies and speak with them related to issues they're facing (due to waterlogging). We'll also discuss the compensation and other related damages caused by the rain".

10. The weather service has predicted heavy rain across Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and coastal areas, until September 9. A yellow alert has been issued in the districts of Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru.