Bengaluru Rains: Flood Water Recedes In Some Areas; IMD Predicts More Showers In Next 2 Days

Flood waters receded on Wednesday in India's technology hub of Bengaluru, allowing normal life to resume in parts of the city after two days of incessant rain brought chaos and killed at least one person. Police said flooded roads had cleared in the worst hit areas with traffic returning to usual levels, while the city's water utility said it had resumed regular supplies after the flooding closed a pumping station.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Waterlogging begins receding at Outer Ring Road near Eco Space in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/lMVwleLCEf — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

India's "Silicon Valley" is facing an unusually wet monsoon, which has brought 162 per cent more rainfall than average since June 1. Environmentalists have blamed the flooding on poor urban planning as the fast-growing city has expanded over the years, and on climate change, which has also been blamed for disastrous floods in neighbouring Pakistan.

The government of Karnataka state, of which Bengaluru is the capital, has announced about 3 billion rupees ($38 million) to help pay for the damage from the flooding in a city in which several global companies and domestic startups are based. While the worst appears to be over, more rain was expected over Bengaluru through to the end of the week, the weather department said.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Roads remain waterlogged amid heavy rain in Bengaluru; visuals from Koramangala pic.twitter.com/PVWp4fNfet — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Karnataka IT minister to hold meet with IT companies:

As the incessant rains continued in Silicon City Bengaluru, IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain. The minister said that businessmen can freely speak about the problems they are facing due to rain.

Heads or representatives of companies like Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata Software and other companies would attend the meeting. Participants will discuss issues faced by them in the meeting. Besides, the BBMP Chief Commissioner will present a PPT on the problems of the city.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Water logging, following heavy rainfall, in different parts of Bengaluru continues to cause traffic snarls. Visuals from today. pic.twitter.com/3a2HB25eFs — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, IT firms and startups asked staff to work from home as torrential rains brought chaos to the streets of Bengaluru. As rains disrupted traffic and threw lives out of gear, footage of IT workers travelling in tractors to reach the workplace amid heavy waterlogging in the city also surfaced on social media platforms.

Politics over waterlogged Bengaluru streets continue:

A political slugfest has begun between the Congress and the ruling BJP, blaming each other for the deteriorating condition of India's Silicon Valley. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar hit back at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's remark for blaming the previous Congress government for the flood situation in Bengaluru and asked the latter to step down and let there be a President rule while adding that they will come to power and solve the problem of waterlogging in the city.

"Our motto is different. I don't want to reply to BJP leaders. What congress has done? He (Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai) has the government... leave your power and let there be a President rule. We will come to power and solve the problem (of waterlogging in Bengaluru). The Congress party will keep everything united," Shivakumar said.

Tamil Nadu | He (Karnataka CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai) has the government... leave your power & let there be a President rule. We will come to power & solve the problem (of waterlogging in Bengaluru): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, on Karnataka CM's remark https://t.co/CTpPUveOIe pic.twitter.com/HhIdeAB778 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

Earlier the Chief Minister blamed "unprecedented" rainfall and "maladministration" of the previous Congress government for the flood situation in Bengaluru. "This (waterlogging in Bengaluru) happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of previous Congress government. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone," said Bommai.



(With Agencies Inputs)