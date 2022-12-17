Bengaluru Power Cuts To Continue On December 18; Check List Of Areas To Get Affected

Power cuts in Bengaluru will take place from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, 17 December and on Sunday, 18 December. (Image Used For Representation/ Reuters.)

POWER cuts in several parts of Bengaluru will continue on December 18. The Banglore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Tuesday had informed that power cuts will take place from 10 am to 3 pm on December 17 and 18 in several areas of the city. The BESCOM had cited maintenance work as the reason for the power cuts. The maintenance work is being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

List of areas which will face a power cut outage on Sunday, December 18:

Attibele Line

Samandur line

areas feeding from Anekal

Jigani Link Road Industrial Surrounding Areas

EHT KTTM

Chandapura

Hale Chandapura

Neraluru

Kerthi layout

Muthanalluru and surrounding areas feeding from Chandpura station

Maisandra

Yaduvinahalli areas

Bommasandra Industrial Area

Veerasandra

Yarndanahalli and Ananthnagara

Dabaspet,

Nelamangala

Thyamagondlu

T Begur,

Hirehalli

Averahalli

S K Steel (EHT)

Jindal (EHT)

B. Dabaspet Sub Division Area,

Begur Substation

Thyamagondlu Substation

Alur Substation

AO smith

Bhorukha

Orchid Laminates

Saint Gobin

down streams of Vrushabhavathi

Chandra Layout

Sir MV Layout

Kengeri, Mysore Road surrounding area

RR nagar

Nayandanahalli

Byatarayanapura

Doddathagur

Bommanahalli

NJR Layout

Chikkthogur

Hongsandra

Konnappan

Agrahara

Also, a 10 per cent load will be affected on Ajex Road, Anusolar road, Anusolar road, Mysore Engineering road, Chaire factory road and Sunrise Casting road third phase.

Several areas in Bengaluru were affected by a power outage today. Here’s a complete list of affected areas:

Hosakote town

Lakkondanahalli

Gattaganabi

AIR

Dasarahalli and the surrounding area

Electronic City phase-2,

Veersandra

Doddanagamangla

Ananthanagara

Shantipura

EHT Biocon

EHT Techmahendra

EHT Tata BP Solar

Chokkasandra

Salapuria Tower

Big Bazar

Accenture

KMF Godown

Nanjappa Layout

New mico road

Chikkalakshmi Layout

Mahalingeshwara badavane

Bangalore dairy

Rangadasappa layout

Lakkasandra

Wilson Garden

Chinnayyana Palya

Chandrappa Nagara

Bande slum

Sunnakal Forum

Brundavana Slum

NDRI – police quarters

7th block Adugodi

NDRI NIANP

St John Hospital

Mico Bosch

JNC Surrounding

Koramangala 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Block

Maruthi nagara

Dabas colony

Old Madivala

Oracle

Madivala

Chikka Adugodi

Krishna nagara Industrial Area

Davanam Jewellers, Nimhans

KIDWAI

Jayanagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th

9th T block Someshwaranagar

Wilson Garden

Accenture IBC Tech park

Bannerghatta road

RV road

MNK park

Gandhi bazar

Devasandra

Chikkaballapura taluk

Vijayapura

Tubagere

Madarasabaradoddi

Lakkasandra

Gungarahalli

Sugganahalli

Lakshmipura

Suryanagar and the surrounding area.