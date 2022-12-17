Bengaluru Power Cuts To Continue On December 18; Check List Of Areas To Get Affected

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 04:07 PM IST
POWER cuts in several parts of Bengaluru will continue on December 18. The Banglore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) on Tuesday had informed that power cuts will take place from 10 am to 3 pm on December 17 and 18 in several areas of the city. The BESCOM had cited maintenance work as the reason for the power cuts. The maintenance work is being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).
List of areas which will face a power cut outage on Sunday, December 18:
Attibele Line
Samandur line
areas feeding from Anekal
Jigani Link Road Industrial Surrounding Areas
EHT KTTM
Chandapura
Hale Chandapura
Neraluru
Kerthi layout
Muthanalluru and surrounding areas feeding from Chandpura station
Maisandra
Yaduvinahalli areas
Bommasandra Industrial Area
Veerasandra
Yarndanahalli and Ananthnagara
Dabaspet,
Nelamangala
Thyamagondlu
T Begur,
Hirehalli
Averahalli
S K Steel (EHT)
Jindal (EHT)
B. Dabaspet Sub Division Area,
Begur Substation
Thyamagondlu Substation
Alur Substation
AO smith
Bhorukha
Orchid Laminates
Saint Gobin
down streams of Vrushabhavathi
Chandra Layout
Sir MV Layout
Kengeri, Mysore Road surrounding area
RR nagar
Nayandanahalli
Byatarayanapura
Doddathagur
Bommanahalli
NJR Layout
Chikkthogur
Hongsandra
Konnappan
Agrahara
Also, a 10 per cent load will be affected on Ajex Road, Anusolar road, Anusolar road, Mysore Engineering road, Chaire factory road and Sunrise Casting road third phase.
Several areas in Bengaluru were affected by a power outage today. Here’s a complete list of affected areas:
Hosakote town
Lakkondanahalli
Gattaganabi
AIR
Dasarahalli and the surrounding area
Electronic City phase-2,
Veersandra
Doddanagamangla
Ananthanagara
Shantipura
EHT Biocon
EHT Techmahendra
EHT Tata BP Solar
Chokkasandra
Salapuria Tower
Big Bazar
Accenture
KMF Godown
Nanjappa Layout
New mico road
Chikkalakshmi Layout
Mahalingeshwara badavane
Bangalore dairy
Rangadasappa layout
Lakkasandra
Wilson Garden
Chinnayyana Palya
Chandrappa Nagara
Bande slum
Sunnakal Forum
Brundavana Slum
NDRI – police quarters
7th block Adugodi
NDRI NIANP
St John Hospital
Mico Bosch
JNC Surrounding
Koramangala 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th Block
Maruthi nagara
Dabas colony
Old Madivala
Oracle
Madivala
Chikka Adugodi
Krishna nagara Industrial Area
Davanam Jewellers, Nimhans
KIDWAI
Jayanagar – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th
9th T block Someshwaranagar
Wilson Garden
Accenture IBC Tech park
Bannerghatta road
RV road
MNK park
Gandhi bazar
Devasandra
Chikkaballapura taluk
Vijayapura
Tubagere
Madarasabaradoddi
Lakkasandra
Gungarahalli
Sugganahalli
Lakshmipura
Suryanagar and the surrounding area.