New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced that several areas, in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru will face interruptions in power supply on Sunday, November 21, and Monday, November 22. The power cuts will be witnessed due to maintenance and other works.

On Sunday, the power cuts will be faced majorly in areas of the West and South zones of Bengaluru while on Monday, areas across Bengaluru will face power cuts.

Power cut in West, South zone on November 21:

In the West zone, power cut will be faced from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm in several areas including Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Binny layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, Saraswathi Nagar, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, BHEL Township, Subbanna Garden, Basaveshwara Layout, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Gangondana Halli, Chandra Layout, MICO Layout, BCC Layout, Kottige Palya, Panchasheela Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagra, Mudalapalya, TG Palya Main Road and Vigneshwara Nagar.

In the South zone, areas including Siddapura 2nd block, 18th cross, 8th cross, 6th cross, 10th Main, 1st block, 3rd block, 18th Cross, 7th Cross and Someshwaranagar will face power interruptions from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

Power cut in West, South zone on November 22:

In the South zone of Bengaluru, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Affected areas include Yediyuru, Someshwaranagar, Mantri Tranquil Apartment and Gokulam Apartment.

In the West zone, power cut will occur after 10.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm in several areas including Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Kayan Layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, Subbanna Garden, BHEL Township, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Shivanand Nagar, Moodalapalya, Chandra Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mico Layout, BCC Layout, Gangondana Hally, Prashantha Nagara, Sampige Layout, Amarjyothi Nagar, Hvr Layout, Manasa Nagra,Teachers Layout ,NGEF Layout and Panchasheela Nagara.

Power cut in North, East zone on November 22:

In the North zone, power cut will occur from 10 am to 5 pm in GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Tank Bund Road, Venkat Wing Royal, Bagalur Main Road, Dwaraka Nagar, BEL South colony, Kalanagar, Kammagondanahally, Parvathamma Layout, Canara Bank Layout, Attur Layout, Muneshwara Layout, Santoshnagar, Veerasagara, Trivik Apartments, Hanumaiah Layout, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, BEL Layout and HMT Layout.

In the East zone, power interruptions will occur from 10 am to 4 pm in a few areas including Amma Bhagavan temple, Domlur surroundings, Double road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Saint Antony, BBMP Office and NRI Layout.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha