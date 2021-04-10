COVID-19 Restrictions: As Bengaluru is going to witness a 10-day corona curfew from today, here's the list of what's open and what's closed.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surge in COVID-9 cases, the Karnataka government ordered a night curfew in seven districts, including Bengaluru, from April 10, Saturday. As urged by PM Modi, the state government changed the name of night curfew to 'corona curfew' in the wake to spread awareness among the people. This corona curfew will start from 10 pm to 5 am till April 20, Tuesday.

This decision was taken after the state witnessed 7,955 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike ever since the second wave hit the country. Talking about Bengaluru, the IT hub recently registered over 5,500 COVID-cases, the highest single-day spike in the city. Not just this, in the last 24 hours, 29 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

As the city is going to witness a 10-day corona curfew from today, here's the list of what's allowed and what's prohibited.

What's open?

- Exemption on factories and companies that have night shifts. However, employees have to report before 10 pm in the office.

- Medical and emergency services will be allowed.

- Essential services, e-commerce and goods delivery will be allowed to operate.

- People going towards the airport, railway or bus station can travel during the curfew. However, they are required to show a valid ticket. Well, the same goes for people coming from the airport, railway or bus station.

What's close?

-People are not allowed to venture outside their houses after 10 pm.

- All markets except essential shops will be closed.

- Also, on Wednesday, the state imposed Section 144 in the city. Due to this gyms, restaurants, party halls, swimming pools have been asked to shut down.

Apart from Bengaluru, the state government has imposed corona curfew in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bidar, Kalaburgai, Udupi-Manipal, and Tumakuru.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv