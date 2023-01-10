2 Including Child Killed After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Bengaluru

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 01:24 PM IST
A MOTHER and child have reportedly died after an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near the Nagawara area of Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.
More details to follow.
