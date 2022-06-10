Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident that took place on Friday in Bengaluru, a man allegedly threw acid on his colleague for turning down his marriage proposal. The accused, Ahmed, is now absconding.

The incident happened on June 11 when the woman was on her way from Kumaraswamy Layout to JP Nagar locality. The accused followed her with a bottle of acid and poured it on her face near Sarakki Junction and fled the spot.

The 32-year-old victim, who is also the mother of three children, sustained injuries to her right eye and is receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were lovers before she got married to someone else. However, the woman got divorced and the accused got in touch with her. They used to work together in a factory that produced incense products. They even decided to get married but the woman asked him to wait for some time.

The police further informed that Ahmed had been pestering the woman to marry him for some time and the two quarreled over the issue several times.

"The accused had been forcing her for marriage for many days. Angry with her rejection, he assaulted her," Harish Pandey, DCP South, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

A similar incident was reported in April in Bengaluru where a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid after rejecting a man for marriage.

An another incident of the similar nature came to light in May this year, where a garment factory worker threw acid on a 23-year-old woman after she refused his marriage proposal. He was further arrested by the police from an ashram in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

